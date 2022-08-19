BLACKPINK’s Jennie Stars in Calvin Klein’s Fall 2022 Campaign

Jennie Kim of BLACKPINK performs at Sahara Tent during the 2019 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival on April 12, 2019 in Indio, Calif.

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie is continuing her high-end collaboration with Calvin Klein, and on Thursday (Aug. 18), HypeBae revealed that the star will be appearing in a new campaign for the Fall 2022 season.

The campaign will debut on billboards in New York City and Los Angeles, along with a full campaign to be revealed later this month. The photos, shot by Alasdair McLellan, will be posted on the Houston Street billboard in NYC and the La Cienega billboard in LA.

See the first look photos of Jennie here, in which she’s rocking CK’s Bonded Flex bralette and bikini.

The “SOLO” artist previously starred in Calvin Klein’s Spring 2022 community-themed campaign, in which she’s seen rocking number of looks while riding around on a bicycle and posing on what looks to be a cityscape rooftop. She joined joined an all-star roster including Euphoria’s Dominic Fike, Solange, Vince Staples, Arlo Parks and Burna Boy to promote the line.

The Fall 2022 campaign photos come fresh off the release of BLACKPINK’s newest single, “Pink Venom,” the lead track off their upcoming album, Born Pink, due out Sept. 15. In “Pink Venom,” the four-piece K-pop girl group interpolated an instantly noticeable reference to Rihanna‘s 2005 hit “Pon de Replay,” which is heard in the lyrics, “It goes one by one, even two by two.”

The group — also comprised of Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé in addition to Jennie — are slated to debut the track live and in-person at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, which will take place on Aug. 28.