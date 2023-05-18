Was That BLACKPINK’s Jennie & V of BTS Holding Hands in Paris? Fans React

A video of what appears to be BLACKPINK‘s Jennie and BTS‘ V holding hands went viral on Wednesday (May 17), sending both BLINKs and ARMYs into a full-blown freakout across social media.

Captured by French journalist Amar Taoualit, the clip appears to show the two K-pop idols taking a nighttime stroll along the Seine in Paris — though it’s filmed from far away and you can’t distinctly see either of the the pair’s faces. Billboard reached out to reps for both Jennie and V.

Not having exact confirmation didn’t stop fans from jumping down the wormhole online, pointing out that both figures in the video are wearing the same outfits as other pictures circulating Twitter from the same evening.

“#BLACKPINK #JENNIE and #BTS #V #TAEHYUNG dating in Paris. my #TAENNIE heart is screaming,” one fan tweeted, using a portmanteau of the rappers’ names, while another joked “Twitter is burning the whole day” in the comments on Taoualit’s Instagram post.

Others weren’t so quick to assume it was, in fact, Jennie and V, writing things like, “This isn’t a cosplay right??” and “If this is a cosplay they planned really well, this is confusing. Anyways if it’s true, as a fan I will support and we all move. The hate ain’t gonna help fr.”

Last week, Jennie debuted her new capsule collection with Calvin Klein while her BLACKPINK bandmates Rosé and Lisa each recently enjoyed a glamorous night out at the Cannes Film Festival red carpet and a special event for Bvlgari in Venice, respectively

Check out fan reactions to Jennie and V’s possible Paris outing together below.

IM SO HAPPY FOR V AND JENNIE pic.twitter.com/tWzbBOv9qc — Kiya (@clysmicldc) May 17, 2023