BLACKPINK’s Jennie Shares Her Subtle Tribute to Korean Culture in Her 2023 Met Gala Look

She also showed a behind-the-scenes look at getting ready for her first-ever appearance at the event.

Jennie Kim
Jennie Kim attends The 2023 Met Gala Celebrating "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 01, 2023 in New York City. Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

BLACKPINK‘s Jennie Kim made her way up the Met Gala stairs for the first time on Monday night (May 1), and she looked beautiful as ever in a white mini-dress originally designed by Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel’s fall/winter 1990 line

Jennie, who was one of Lagerfeld’s last handpicked muses for the house of Chanel, teamed up with Vogue on Tuesday (May 2) for a behind-the-scenes video in which she’s seen getting ready and shares inspiration for her gorgeous look following this year’s Met Gala theme of “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty.”

While she kept her makeup fresh and simple with a wash of pink and sparkly shadows with matte skin, the BLACKPINK superstar shared that her hairstyle — a long, straight style pulled away from her face with her hair braided into a headband and a flower pin — is inspired by her Korean culture. “The inspiration for my hair was, we wanted to bring a little of our Korean culture and this braided hair reminded us of Korean tongtong [cute] look, and of course, the camellia for Karl and the classic Chanel.”

Jennie completed her look with sleek black opera gloves, black tights and a thick choker. Her appearance at the Met Gala comes just weeks after she took the stage at Coachella last month along with her BLACKPINK bandmates to become the first Korean act to headline the festival

Watch Jennie get ready with Vogue for the 2023 Met Gala below.

