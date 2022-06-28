BLACKPINK Becomes First Musical Act to Reach 75 Million YouTube Subscribers

How you like that! BLACKPINK has become the first musical act to reach the 75 million subscriber mark on YouTube, the video platform confirmed to Billboard on Tuesday (June 28).

The K-pop group — consisting of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa — earned the title of most subscribed artist on the platform in September 2021, when BLACKPINK surpassed the 65.5 million mark, taking over the lead from Justin Bieber.

“Our BLINKS contributed a lot to this achievement,” BLACKPINK said in a statement at the time. “We will continue to bring positivity and great energy through our music videos.”

Canadian superstar Bieber is still in second place, with 69.3 million subscribers. K-pop supergroup BTS is in third with 68.7 million followers. Rounding out the top five are Marshmallow with 55.4 million, and Eminem with 52.4 million.

The climb to 75 million subscribers has been relatively quick for BLACKPINK, who made their debut in 2016. By March 2019, they had already become the first K-pop group to reach 20 million subscribers. A little over a year later, in July 2020, they became the sixth musical act to surpass 40 million followers. And as previously mentioned, they were on top by summer 2021.

BLACKPINK has also set several other notable YouTube records. In November 2019, they became the first K-pop group to have a music video — “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” — reach the one billion views mark on the platform. (It’s currently on the verge of reaching two billion, boasting an impressive 1.8 billion views.) Then the video for “How You Like That” arrived in June 2020, earning a mind-blowing 86.4 million views in the first day, making it the biggest music video debut ever at the time.

Though the group has been quiet as of late on the new music front, Jennie hinted in a May interview with Rolling Stone that fans may be seeing and hearing from them soon. She subtly teased, “These days, because we’re preparing for a comeback and planning our tour, I think every day, ‘OK, how do I prepare myself for my next busy two years?’”