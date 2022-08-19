BLACKPINK, Demi Lovato, Panic! At the Disco & More: What’s Your Favorite Music Release of the Week? Vote!

This New Music Friday, the world’s biggest girl group returned with their highly anticipated comeback single, while a former Disney star goes back to her pop-rock roots, and a staple of the alternative genre serves up fresh tunes in an album. But which release was your favorite?

Nearly years after their debut album, BLACKPINK is finally back in your area with new single “Pink Venom.” The stylish track serves as a reintroduction to the K-pop group’s signature, genre-bending sound and also provides the first look at forthcoming album Born Pink (due Sept. 16). The song is dripping in elements, from traditional Korean instrumentation and bilingual rap breaks to an interpolation of Rihanna’s debut hit “Pon De Replay,” and lets causal listeners and die-hard fans alike know BLACKPINK’s new era is a formidable one.

Demi Lovato‘s new album, Holy Fvck, sees the star tapping back into their pop rock roots, picking up where their albums Don’t Forget and Here We Go Again left off. While the previous releases offer a more sanitized version of Lovato’s thoughts and feelings, Holy Fvck dives beneath the surface and exposes her thoughts on sexuality, religion and her mistreatment as a teen star against a backdrop of wiry guitar riffs and cymbal crashes.

Meanwhile, Panic! At the Disco also returns with new release Viva Las Vengance, which sees Brendon Urie soaring to new heights, both vocally and lyrically in what he calls “a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before.” The result? An ambitious rock opera that details the singer’s rise to fame, including all the ebbs and flows it entails.

Zedd, Tyler Hubbard, and Offset also return this week, but which release was your favorite? Vote in our poll below.