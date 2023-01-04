BLACKPINK’s ‘Ddu-Du Ddu-Du’ Music Video Hits 2 Billion Views on YouTube

Hit you with that ddu-du ddu-du du! BLACKPINK has reached yet another milestone as the music video for their smash single “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” blasted past two billion views on YouTube.

The bombastic visual is the girl group’s first to accomplish the viewership feat, followed closely by the music videos for “Kill This Love” (1.7 billion), “Boombayah” (1.5 billion) and “How You Like That (1.1 billion.) Meanwhile, Jennie, Rosé, Lisa and Jisoo’s videos for their latest singles — Born Pink’s “Pink Venom” and “Shut Down” — have garnered hundreds of millions of views in just the few short months since they premiered on the platform.

Originally released in June 2018 in tandem with the K-pop quartet’s debut EP Square Up, “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” expertly combines bubblegum pop and a trap beat, and the idols’ finger gun-waving choreography on the fierce chorus instantly turned the accompanying video into a viral sensation. It ultimately became the the group’s very first entry on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 55 and also earning them their fourth No. 1 atop the World Digital Song Sales chart.

BLACKPINK’s latest high-water mark comes just months after the release of their sophomore studio album, Born Pink, the kickoff of their a long-awaited world tour, making their U.S. awards show debut by performing “Pink Venom” at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, taking home the worldwide fans’ choice award at the 2022 MAMA Awards and earning the honor of becoming TIME‘s 2022 Entertainer of the Year.

Throughout the tail end of 2022, BLACKPINK also looked back on their successful year with their “Born Pink Memories” YouTube series.

Rewatch BLACKPINK’s “Ddu-Du Ddu-Du” video above.