BLACKPINK Celebrates 7th Anniversary of Debut With a Special Quiz: Watch

Seven years ago, BLACKPINK made its debut as a K-pop group, and have become one of the biggest girl groups of the genre ever since. To celebrate the milestone, members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé sat down to take a quiz about the group in a new video shared on Tuesday (Aug. 8).

“Celebrating our 7th debut anniversary today, we will be doing a BLACKPINK quiz. BLINKs will be solving these questions on our 7th anniversary. As BLACKPINK, I think we’ll do better than BLINKs,” Jisoo said, with Jennie countering, “BLINKs might actually do better than us.”

Leading into the test, Jisoo revealed that she has somewhat of an advantage over her fellow group mates: “I actually, I had a glimpse and it was harder than I thought,” she admitted.

“You saw the test paper in advance?” Jennie asked incredulously, causing Lisa and Rosé to complain in protest. “You’re gonna start off with -10 points.”

Seeing the test early did not yield Jisoo better results. She, alongside Lisa, Jennie and Rosé all struggled with remembering fan chants for “Lovesick Girls,” “Kill This Love” and more.

“This is almost like an English exam!!!!” Jisoo exclaimed after finishing the first potion of the test.

After revealing the answers to questions “Choose the correct order in which the BLACKPINK members were first revealed before their debut on YG’s official social media” (answer: Jennie, Lisa Jisoo and Rosé) and “Write the sum of all BLACKPINK members’ birthdates” (answer: 757), Rosé was the only one who had yet to get a single answer correct, though she redeemed herself by the end of the test.

The video concluded with the girls recalling their happiest moments after meeting their BLINKs in person. Lisa said, “We meet with BLINKs on stage these days with our world tour going on, and they always give me so much strength, so I received energy while performing and it’s so good we can enjoy these moments together. I love you, BLINKs! Congratulations on our 7th anniversary and thank you for being with us from day one. Let’s be together for a long time.”

“I think it always feels good to meet BLINKs coincidentally after not being able to meet for a long time,” Rosé added. “We couldn’t hold many activities during COVID-19 and we were in a situation where we couldn’t meet with BLINKs and when I got to meet blinks in person I cried. It just feels so good to see BLINKs after a while.”

Watch BLACKPINK’s seventh anniversary quiz in the video above.