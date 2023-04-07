BLACKPINK Is Joining James Corden for One of the Last Ever Carpool Karaokes on ‘Late Late Show’

BLACKPINK is set to be one of the final three acts for The Late Late Show With James Corden‘s popular “Carpool Karaoke” segment ahead of the end of the show’s run, CBS announced on Friday (April 7).

The piece will air in one of the late-night show’s final 12 episodes, which will conclude April 27. The other two musical guests rounding out the trio of “Carpool Karaoke” farewells have not yet been announced, but other confirmed segments include a “Take a Break” segment featuring the Kardashian family and a “Crosswalk the Musical” performance.

The K-pop girl group has previously appeared on Corden’s show over the course of its eight years on CBS. In 2019, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé performed their 2019 single “Kill This Love” and partook in a game of “Flinch,” all four of them good sports as the late-night host shot exploding fruit at their faces.

Also booked to make appearances on The Late Late Show‘s remaining episodes are Ben Affleck, Bryan Cranston, Tom Cruise, Josh Gad, Jennifer Garner, Brett Goldstein, Kate Hudson, Mila Kunis, Seth Meyers, Billy Porter and Sharon Stone. Plus, Allison Janney will celebrate having the most guest appearances on the program, with 15 prior visits.

Corden first announced his plans to leave the show last year, admitting in a monologue that it was the “hardest decision” he’d ever had to make.

“When I started this journey, it was always going to be just that. It was going to be a journey, an adventure,” he said at the time. “I never saw it as my final destination, you know? And I never want this show to overstay its welcome in any way. I always want to love making it. And I really think in a year from now that will be a good time to move on and see what else might be out there.”

The Late Late Show With James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37 a.m. ET/PT on CBS.