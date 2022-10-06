×
BLACKPINK Teases Visuals From Born Pink World Tour: See the Pics

The K-pop group's global trek is scheduled to kick off Oct. 15.

BLACKPINK
Rosé, Jennie, Lisa, and Jisoo of BLACKPINK performs onstage at the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on Aug. 28, 2022 in Newark, New Jersey. Kevin Mazur/GI for MTV/Paramount Global

BLACKPINK is (almost) in your area! Leading up to the K-pop group’s Born Pink world tour, devoted Blinks — who were lucky enough to secure tickets, that is — just received the first official taste of what the tour’s visual setup will be like once Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé hit the road this fall, thanks to teaser images posted to the group’s Twitter on Wednesday.

The first of the two teaser images features a black space with a concrete-looking floor and thick, white smoke billowing in thick clouds. The second is the complete opposite, with green grass, flowery walls and pine-tree arms providing a garden-like setting.

“#BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] SPOILER,” the group captioned its teaser post, along with a link to the Born Pink official tour website. “October has finally come! BLINKs, are you ready for the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK]?”

The visual teaser comes at an appropriate time: BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 15, with its first two dates taking place in Seoul, South Korea. The tour will continue through June 2023 and will make stops in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

The Born Pink world tour will bring BLACKPINK’s recently released album Born Pink to life. The eight-song set debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while singles “Shut Down” and “Pink Venom” peaked at Nos. 25 and 22 on the Billboard Hot 100, respectively.

See the two new teaser images for the Born Pink world tour below.

