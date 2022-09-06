BLACKPINK Reveal Born Pink World Tour Details & Add Another City

BLACKPINK in your area! The K-pop girl group unveiled the full run of dates and venues for the North American and European legs of their upcoming Born Pink World Tour on Tuesday (Sept. 6).

After kicking off Oct. 15 and 16 with back-to-back shows in Seoul, the quartet’s U.S. run of concerts will begin 10 days later at American Airlines Center in Dallas. From there, they’ll light up major venues including Houston’s Toyota Center; Atlanta’s State Farm Arena; the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario; Chicago’s United Center; the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.; and Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles through Nov. 19.

Rosé, Jisoo, Lisa and Jennie will then head across the pond to the U.K. and Europe, where the next leg of the tour will start Nov. 30 at London’s The O2 Arena. Additional shows are scheduled for Barcelona’s Palau Sant Jordi; Lanxess Arena in Cologne, Germany; and two nights at Paris’ Accor Arena. Plus the ladies announced a newly added nineteenth concert set for Copenhagen’s Royal Arena, and rescheduled their previously announced show in Berlin to Dec. 19 at the Mercedes-Benz Arena, before wrapping up at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on Dec. 22, just in time to head home for Christmas.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. local time, with presales starting a few days before on Sept. 13. To access the presale, fans can register for official BLINK membership on Weverse in both North America and Europe, with more information at blackpinklive.com.

Led by the Billboard Hot 100 single “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK’s upcoming sophomore album BORN PINK is set to be released the very same day tickets for the tour go live. The girls recently made their U.S. awards show debut by performing the track at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.

Get a look at BLACKPINK’s upcoming U.S. and European tour dates below, as well more information about how to take part in fan club presales on Weverse.