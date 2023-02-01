×
BLACKPINK Extends Born Pink World Tour With Australia & Mexico Dates

The girl group announced the news with details on how fans can register for presale tickets.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Randy Holmes/ABC via GI

Mexico and Australia, BLACKPINK is coming to your area! On Wednesday (Feb. 1), the K-pop group announced an extension of its Born Pink World Tour that now includes extra dates on different sides of the hemisphere.

The quartet shared the news with tour posters that featured Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé’s silhouettes, with the new dates for each country in pink text below. The Born Pink World Tour will hit Mexico City’s Foro Sol on April 26. Australia will get four dates: June 10-11 at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and June 16-17 at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

In addition to announcing the dates, BLACKPINK also shared details about how fans can register for the official Blink fanclub presale. BLINKs will need to join the Blink Membership on Weverse, register for the fanclub presale on Weverse within the registration period, and check for details on Weverse of YG’s official website for updates.

BLINK membership presale registration is available now through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10 p.m. CT for the Mexico City dates, with the presale commencing on Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. CT. The Australian presale registration is available now through Sunday, Feb. 5, at 10 p.m. AEDT. Presale tickets for the Australian shows will also go on sale on Feb. 7: Syndey BLINKs can purchase starting at 11 a.m. AEDT, while Melbourne BLINKs can purchase at 1 p.m. AEDT. General onsale for all shows starts on Feb. 9.

See BLACKPINK’s Mexico and Australia tour announcements below.

