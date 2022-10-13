BLACKPINK Gets Ready to Hit the Road in Tour Practice Video: Watch

BLACKPINK is getting ready for the tour life ahead of their upcoming global trek. On Thursday (Oct. 13), the four-piece girl group — which consists of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — shared a video of themselves heading to the studio to lay down some practice for the Born Pink world tour.

While fans will have to wait until the tour to see what BLACKPINK’s new dances are, the video tides BLINKs over with a vocal practice. The girls head to a studio, and are accompanied by a guitarist, bassist, drummer and keyboard player to provide the instrumentation for their vocal practice. The quartet, dressed in casual clothing, sit in chairs — microphones in hand — as they power through a setlist. (Naturally, the audio of the vocal practice was kept silent to prevent tour spoilers.) Instead, BLACKPINK’s Born Pink track “Yeah Yeah Yeah” was placed as the video’s background music.

The tour practice video marks the second taste fans have received for the Born Pink world tour. On Oct. 5, the K-pop stars teased visuals from the trek, which consisted of two images — one of thick white smoke billowing on a concrete floor, another of a lush, gardenlike setting.

BLACKPINK’s Born Pink world tour is scheduled to kick off on Oct. 15, with its first two dates taking place in Seoul, South Korea. The tour will continue through June 2023 and will make stops in North America, Europe, Asia and Australia.

Watch BLACKPINK’s tour practice video below.