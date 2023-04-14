BLACKPINK Teases Born Pink Tour ‘Encore’ for North America

BLACKPINK in your area … again! Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé appear to be coming back to a stadium near you, as an “encore” of the girl group’s Born Pink North American tour leg popped up on BLACKPINKLive.com Thursday (April 13).

The K-pop group’s Instagram shared a Story regarding possible tour news with a smoky pink visual of all four girls and a link to the website, which features a countdown clock that indicates information may be coming Sunday. The site also has a little bit of registration information for fans who have BLINK memberships, as well those who will need to register for general presale. Neither the dates nor venues are available yet.

The Born Pink tour touched down in North America on Oct. 25, kicking off at Dallas’ American Airlines Center. The quartet made stops in Houston, Atlanta, Chicago, Newark and Canada before concluding the tour leg with a pair of dates at Los Angeles’ Banc of California Stadium on Nov. 19-20.

In January, Coachella announced that BLACKPINK, Bad Bunny and Frank Ocean would be the headliners for this year’s festival, with K-pop group performing on April 15 and 22. BLACKPINK’s main stage sets makes them the first Asian act to actually headline the event. The quartet made its Coachella debut in April 2019, when they also made history as the first K-pop girl group to perform at the annual music event.

See BLACKPINK’s Instagram Story here before it disappears.