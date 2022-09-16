BLACKPINK’s Second Album ‘Born Pink’ Has Arrived: Stream It Now

Blinks, the wait is finally over. After several months of teasers, tour announcements and tantalizing campaigns, BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated second album, Born Pink, officially arrived on streaming on Friday (Sept. 16).

In addition to the album, fans were also treated to the vibrant, neon-colored visual to accompany “Shut Down,” the lead single (also known as the “title track”) from Born Pink at the stroke of midnight.

Though Born Pink is mere hours into its infancy, BLACKPINK’s previous Billboard successes provide some indication on how the album may fare on the charts. “Pink Venom,” the first taste fans got of the album, netted the four piece its second-highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 22 on the Sept. 3-dated chart. (“Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez, which appeared on BLACKPINK’s The Album, peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 in 2020.)

Meanwhile, The Album was a major win for BLACKPINK. The group — which consists of members Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — peaked at No. 2 with the record on the Billboard 200, where it stayed for a total of 26 weeks. Album cuts “How You Like That” and “Kill This Love” charted at Nos. 33 and 41 respectively on the Hot 100 chart.

Up next for the K-pop stars is the Born Pink World Tour. Starting in October, the four piece will make stops in South Korea, North America, Europe and Australia, singing tracks from the new Born Pink album as well as beloved hits from their previous EPs and solo endeavors.

Listen to Born Pink below.