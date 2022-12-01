BLACKPINK Reflects on ‘Born Pink’ Era With ‘Born Pink Memories’: See the Teaser

BLINKs who were hoping for a retrospective on BLACKPINK‘s Born Pink era may be in luck. On Thursday (Dec. 1), the girl group shared a teaser video of a project called “Born Pink Memories,” which appears to be a look back at Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé’s Born Pink album cycle amid the group bringing its recently released album to the live stage.

The artful visual for “Born Pink Memories” features an unmasked person toiling away in an office, sifting through filing cabinets, physical film footage, records and printed photos that are from BLACKPINK’s album promotion, with some shots including stills from the K-pop group’s video for “Shut Down,” which, naturally, soundtracks the video.

“Born Pink Memories” has no official release date yet, but fans in the comments section of Twitter, where they also posted the video, were more than excited for new content from the girl group. “A 2022 MEMORIES VIDEO OR PHOTOBOOK OMG OMG,” one fan excitedly wrote, while another speculated that the “BLACKPINK DIARIES ARE BACK!!!!!”

While BLINKs will need to wait for the arrival of “Born Pink Memories,” BLACKPINK has kicked off the European leg of its Born Pink World Tour. The trek’s first stop was on Nov. 30 at the O2 in London, and will make stops in Barcelona, Paris, Berlin, Amsterdam and more before heading back to Asia in 2023 for a series of dates in January, March and May.

Watch BLACKPINK’s “Born Pink Memories” teaser in the video above.