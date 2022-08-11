×
Skip to main content
Got a tip? Got a tip?
Account

BLACKPINK’s New Album ‘Born Pink’ Will Have Box Sets & Limited-Edition Vinyl

Pre-orders for each option are available now.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK‘s highly anticipated forthcoming album, Born Pink, will arrive in just over a month. While BLINKS have to wait until September to listen to the record, the group announced its plans for the album’s physical release on Thursday (Aug. 11), and it includes three CD box sets, a limited-edition vinyl release and more.

Explore

Explore

BlackPink

See latest videos, charts and news

See latest videos, charts and news

The first box offering for Born Pink includes a package box, CD, 80-page photo book and lyrics sheet, in addition to other goodies such as a poster, random selfie photocards, postcards, two instant films, and a special sticker. The full box set, which costs $55.53, will be offered in three different color versions — gray, black, and pink.

Related

BLACKPINK

Everything We Know About BLACKPINK's Next Era (So Far)

The KiT version of Born Pink offers a few less goodies, but gives fans a chance to own a complete photocard set of Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé. The set, which costs $27.86, includes 12 square photo cards as well an instant film popup card and the album’s lyric and credit sheets.

The vinyl edition of Born Pink will be a limited-edition release that includes a package box and pink vinyl. The exact contents of the vinyl have yet to be announced, but is available to pre-order (along with the album’s other two editions) for $55.53. A plain box set version of the album without extras is available to purchase for $18.51. All versions of the album can be pre-ordered here from Aug. 11 through Sept. 15.

Born Pink will be released on Sept. 16. The first single from the LP, “Pink Venom,” is scheduled to arrive on Aug. 19.

See photos from each of the box set versions of BLACKPINK’s forthcoming album in the post below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad