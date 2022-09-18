×
Fans Choose BLACKPINK’s ‘Born Pink’ as This Week’s Favorite New Music

The K-pop group's sophomore album brought in nearly 89% of the vote.

BLACKPINK
BLACKPINK Courtesy of YG Entertainment

BLACKPINK‘s latest album, Born Pink, has topped this week’s new music poll.

Music fans voted in a poll published Friday (Sept. 16) on Billboard, choosing the K-pop girl group’s second full-length project as their favorite new music release of the past week.

Born Pink beat out new music by Charlie Puth (“I Don’t Think That I Like Her”), Marcus Mumford (self-titled), Rina Sawayama (Hold the Girl), Fletcher (Girl of My Dreams), Maggie Lindemann (Suckerpunch), and others.

In addition to its popular lead single “Pink Venom,” BLACKPINK’s follow-up to 2020’s The Album boasts second track “Shut Down” (with its Easter egg-filled music video), surprise Rosé solo cut “Hard to Love,” stunning ballad “The Happiest Girl,” and previously unreleased fan-favorite track “Ready to Love.”

“Pink Venom” netted the foursome its second-highest charting song on the Billboard Hot 100 after debuting at No. 22 on the Sept. 3-dated chart. (“Ice Cream” with Selena Gomez, which appeared on BLACKPINK’s The Album, peaked at No. 13 on the Hot 100 in 2020.)

Up next for the K-pop stars is the Born Pink World Tour, which launches in October, with stops in South Korea, North America, Europe and Australia.

Trailing behind Born Pink on the fan-voted poll was Puth’s latest song “I Don’t Think That I Like Her,” with 3% of the vote. Placing third was Mumford’s emotionally raw debut solo project, (self-titled), with 2% of the vote.

See the final results of this week’s new music release poll below.

