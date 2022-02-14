BLACKPINK Previews 2022 Welcoming Collection to Fans: Watch

BLACKPINK are getting ready to treat their devoted BLINKs to a new set of goodies this year. On Monday (Feb. 14), the K-pop group teased the arrival of their 2022 Welcoming Collection in a video uploaded to YouTube.

“We’re going to answer questions sent by BLINKs,” Jennie — accompanied on a couch by Jisoo, Lisa and Rosé — says in the video. The short teaser clip, which shows messages from BLACKPINK’s fans across the world, closes out with the release date of the welcoming collection: March 2, 2022.

Explore Explore BlackPink See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

The 2022 BLACKPINK Welcoming Collection will likely follow a similar format to their previous Welcoming Collection, which was released March 4, 2020. The collection featured a host of materials, including a 132-page photo book, a 168-page diary and a DVD of the K-pop stars playing games and doing a photo shoot for the collection. Posters, stickers and a desk calendar are also among the goodies included in the previous set. The purpose of the welcoming calendar is to not only usher in a new year for BLACKPINK, but to strengthen the bond the group has with their fans.

The arrival of the 2022 Welcoming Calendar comes on the heels of BLACKPINK fans being upset with the group’s entertainment company, YG Entertainment, for failing to provide information on when the K-pop stars will be returning with new music as a group, as their contract with the company is set to expire in 2023. All members, with the exception of Jisoo, have released solo music — Jennie with “Solo” in 2018, Rosé with “Gone” and “On the Ground” in March 2021 and Lisa with “Lalisa” and “Money” in September 2021.

See the teaser for BLACKPINK’s 2022 Welcoming Collection below.