Future, Burna Boy & More Featured on ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By soundtrack is just days away from release, and the star-studded track list unveiled on Wednesday (Nov. 2) features songs from Tems, Fireboy DML, OG DAYV, Future, CKay, PinkPantheress, E-40 and many more.

The soundtrack, of course, also features Rihanna‘s “Lift Me Up,” released just last week as a tribute to the late Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died from colon cancer in 2020 at 43.

Given the upcoming film’s story is inspired by both Nigerian and Mesoamerican cultures, recording sessions were set up in Lagos, Nigeria; and Mexico City, Mexico; as well as Abbey Road Studios in London. Producers worked with global artists from Lagos including Tems, plus emerging rappers and artists from Mexico City, including rapper Pat Boy, who raps entirely in Mayan. Over the course of the film, the audience will hear over 250 musicians, two orchestras, two choirs and over 40 vocalists, per a press release.

“Ryan [Cooler] and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” said co-producer Ludwig Göransson. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

See below for the full track listing for the soundtrack, out on Nov. 4 via Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on Nov. 11.