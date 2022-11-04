×
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack Is Here: Stream It Now

The OST features Rihanna, Burna Boy, Tems, Fireboy DML and more.

Black Panther Wakanda Forever
(L-R): Danai Gurira as Okoye and Angela Bassett as Ramonda in Marvel Studios' BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER. Eli Adé. © 2022 MARVEL.

Wakanda forever! The soundtrack to Black Panther‘s latest installment arrived on streaming on Friday (Nov. 4), ahead of the movie’s release in theaters across the globe on Nov. 11.

The soundtrack — officially titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By — features a star-studded list of contributors, which was unveiled on Wednesday (Nov. 2). TemsFireboy DMLOG DAYVFutureCKayPinkPantheressE-40 and more are on the OST, including Rihanna and her glimmering track, “Lift Me Up.”

“Lift Me Up” — the lead single from the soundtrack — is a tribute to the late Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, who died in 2020 at 43 after a battle with colon cancer. The song sees the pop star going the ballad route, accompanied by an acoustic guitar as she sings “Lift me up/ Hold me down/ Keep me close/ Safe and sound” on the chorus.

Following the Oct. 28 release of “Lift Me Up,” the track landed at No. 1 on Billboard’s relaunched Hot Trending Songs chart, powered by Twitter and sponsored by Xfinity Mobile, dated Nov. 5.

“Ryan [Cooler] and I talked about the importance of creating an immersive journey of sound and voice,” said the soundtrack’s co-producer, Ludwig Göransson, in a press release. “If we used a song in the film, we wanted it to be the entire song, and to be connected to the story. Thematically, we wanted to move the audience from grief to celebration. When you listen to the soundtrack, you can close your eyes and relive the experience of the movie. That was the intention.”

Listen to Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By below.

