Black Eyed Peas Drop Intergalactic ‘Don’t You Worry’ Single & Video With Shakira, David Guetta: Watch

Were you starting to miss the Black Eyed Peas and Shakira? Don’t you worry, they’ve got a brand new song and music video out now with David Guetta called “Don’t You Worry,” a feel good, space-themed summer anthem.

The new music video finds the three rap stars behind BEP — will.i.am, apl.de.ap, and Taboo — playing aliens who come in peace to Shakira’s home planet, where the “Hips Don’t Lie” singer leads the charge in greeting and communicating with the extraterrestrial newcomers.

“Don’t you worry, don’t you worry about a thing,” the quartet sings, with Shakira later transforming into a silver alien being and beaming herself and the Black Eyed Peas into a pyramid-shaped space ship. “Everything’s gonna be alright.”

The new song is the band’s second time collaborating with Shakira, following their 2020 single “Girl Like Me” which peaked at No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. Guetta, who makes a small cameo in the music video, has been working with the Peas for more than a decade, known in particular for his production on the group’s smash hit “I Gotta Feeling” — something that explains why the razor-edged synth melody in “Don’t You Worry” sounds so familiar.

BEP, whose ninth studio album is expected to be announced soon, shared part of the video on their Instagram, writing, “LOVE to all the talented creatives involved and to our fans for your infinite support” as well as commenting: “Anyone agrees this has got ‘I Gotta Feeling’ vibe to it?? @davidguetta.”

Watch the intergalactic music video for “Don’t You Worry” below.