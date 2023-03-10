Black Coffee to Headline Madison Square Garden: Exclusive

Black Coffee continues making history. The first South African artist to ever win the Grammy for best dance/electronic album will soon become the first South African DJ/producer to headline Madison Square Garden.

Announced Friday (March 10), the MSG show will happen Oct. 7, 2023. American Express members can access tickets on March 14, while Black Coffee’s top Spotify listeners can buy tickets on March 16, with tickets opening to the public on March 17.

The October show, Black Coffee’s largest U.S. set to date, will feature him, a 12-piece orchestra, surprise guests and a 360-degree stage setup.

“Today’s announcement is one of those that just becomes difficult to put into words” the artist born Nkosinathi Maphumulo says in a statement. “As a performer sharing a stage that has hosted some of the greatest artists from all different genres and backgrounds just makes it all so real! I’m completely honored to make my Madison Square Garden debut in 2023!”

The MSG show follows Black Coffee’s three sold-out shows at The Brooklyn Mirage last fall. The MSG performance is a co-production of Avant Gardner and The Bowery Presents, marking their biggest co-production to date. Black Coffee’s most recent release is his 2021 album, Subconsciously. He also worked on multiple tracks from Drake’s 2022 Honestly, Nevermind LP.

The show also marks continued momentum for dance music at Madison Square Garden, following Skrillex, Four Tet and Fred again..’s sold out show at the venue last month.

“I genuinely try to carry the flag of my country in everything that I do,” Black Coffee told Billboard ahead of the 2022 Grammys. “So to be able to represent on behalf of my people at such a prestigious and global level is a major honor. There is so much incredible talent coming not only from South Africa, but coming from the African continent as a whole, and being able to bring our culture to these types of platforms only opens the window of opportunity further and further for all of these incredible acts.”