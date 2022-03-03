Bjork Cancels Moscow Concert After Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine

Björk has joined the list of musicians who have canceled upcoming concerts in Russia due to the country’s invasion of Ukraine. On Thursday (March 3), the singer gave her fans an update on her forthcoming Orkestral shows and shared that her appearance in Moscow, originally scheduled to take place on June 8 at the Crocus Music Hall, will no longer be happening.

“In light of current events the bjork orchestral show in Moscow has been cancelled,” the singer tweeted along with a revised tour poster of the June, July and August Orkestral shows throughout Europe. The remaining tour stops — which includes Helsinki, Berlin, Paris, Cheshire (England), Trondheim and Bergen (Norway) — will all continue on their scheduled dates.

Björk’s cancellation of the Moscow show comes after several musicians have nixing tour dates and festival appearances due to Russian President Vladimir Purtin conducting what he called a “special military operation” after months of buildup at the Ukrainian border, before devolving into full fledged attacks on the country and its capital of Kyiv.

Despite diplomatic efforts and sanctions to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine, Putin issued a chilling warning to anyone seeking to intervene. “To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history,” he said. “All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Green Day, Louis Tomlinson, Yungblud, AJR, The Killers and Iggy Pop are among the artists that have canceled their Russia concerts.

See Björk’s tweet below.