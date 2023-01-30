Bjork Announces 2023 Cornucopia Arena Tour

Björk‘s Cornucopia is heading overseas. On Monday (Jan. 30), the singer announced that her successful Cornucopia residency shows at New York City’s The Shed will travel to Europe for an arena tour this year

“Cornucopia was always intended to be a world for both utopia and the album after that … which is now out there called Fossora. So I am truly excited to premier those two worlds colliding, this autumn in southern Europe,” Björk said in a press release.

The original show is based on her album Utopia and includes her catalogue of music. The Cornucopia arena tour shows will be reworked to include music from Fossora, according to the press release. Fossora is nominated for the best alternative music album Grammy, which will be handed out Feb. 5.

The tour will kick off on Sept. 1 in Lisbon, Portugal, at the Altice Arena. After making stops across the continent in Madrid, Paris, Milan, Prague, Vienna and more, the trek will conclude on Dec. 5 at Bordeaux, France’s Arkéa Arena. The shows arrive after Björk’s scheduled concert dates earlier in the year, which includes a run at Australia’s Perth Festival and stops in Japan in March, as well as a Coachella appearance in April.

Tickets for the 2023 European Cornucopia tour dates go on sale starting Friday, Feb. 3, at 9 a.m. local time. Tickets for Madrid will go on sale the same day at 10 a.m. local time. See the full list of dates below.

BJÖRK 2023 TOUR DATES