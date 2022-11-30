Billy Ray Cyrus Is All Smiles in New Pic With Fiancée Firerose: ‘Happiness Is Everything’

Billy Ray Cyrus couldn’t be happier. In a new social media post, published Wednesday (Nov. 30), the country star posed with his new fiancée Firerose.

“Happiness is everything,” he captioned the joint post with the Australian singer. In the snap, the “Old Town Road” singer wears his long ombre hair in two pigtail braids under a cream-colored hat while his bride-to-be shows off her engagement ring in a pink-and-white flannel with an all-black manicure.

Cyrus first confirmed his engagement to the 34-year-old in a statement to People earlier this month, revealing that he proposed back in August after Firerose moved into his Tennessee home over the summer.

Apparently, the couple first met more than 12 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana. (Firerose is just four years older than Miley Cyrus and one year younger than her older sister Brandi.) They’ve also collaborated on music together, releasing the single “New Day” in 2021 and the follow-up “Time” earlier this year.

Throughout 2022, the Cyrus family patriarch has also joined forces with the likes of Avila Brothers and Snoop Dogg (“A Hard Working Man”), his younger cousin Bobby Cyrus and wife Teddi (“Roll That Rock”), and youngest daughter Noah Cyrus (the duet version of “Noah (Stand Still)” from her 2022 debut studio album The Hardest Part).

Billy Ray’s landmark 1992 hit “Achy Breaky Heart” celebrated its 30th anniversary back in June, just two months before the music video for “Old Town Road” joined the billion-views club on YouTube.

Check out Cyrus’ latest snapshot with Firerose below.