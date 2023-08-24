Billy Ray Cyrus & Fiancee Firerose Make Their Red Carpet Debut at the 2023 ACM Honors

It’s (red carpet) official! Billy Ray Cyrus and fianceé Firerose made their red carpet debut — country style — at the 2023 Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville on Wednesday night (Aug. 23).

The couple stepped out in casual looks, with Cyrus wearing a black T-shirt and jeans, a gray denim button-up shirt and khaki-colored cowboy hat, while Firerose wore all-black layers and added a hint of shimmer with a color-changing sequined bomber jacket and a black 10 gallon hat. The ACM Honors didn’t just serve as a date night for the pair. The soon-to-be husband and wife duo also took the stage of the Ryman Auditorium for a special performance alongside “Strawberry Wine and a Cheap Six Pack” singer Travis Denning.

Cyrus and Firerose’s red-carpet debut comes just days after the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer’s ex-wife, Tish Cyrus, reportedly tied the knot with Prison Break star Dominic Purcell on Aug. 19, in Malibu. (Billy Ray and Tish’s daughter Miley was reportedly the maid of honor at the intimate ceremony, accompanying her mother while walking down the aisle.)

While a wedding date has yet to be confirmed for Billy Ray and Firerose — who met in 2010 on the set of Hannah Montana and began their relationship after a 2021 song collaboration and his split from Tish — the country star confirmed their engagement in November with a statement to People. He said at the time, “She’s the real deal.”