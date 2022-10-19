Here‘s Why Fans Think Billy Ray Cyrus Is Engaged to Singer Firerose

Are wedding bells in Billy Ray Cyrus‘ imminent future? Fans believe that the country singer might be engaged in light of the latest photo carousel posted to Instagram on Tuesday (Oct. 18).

Cyrus shared several selfies with his girlfriend, Australian singer Firerose, outdoors in a fall setting. In the images, the pair are embracing and smiling for the camera, with Firerose’s left hand pressed against Cyrus’ chest and showing off a ring on that finger. “Happy Autumn,” he captioned the carousel with an orange heart emoji.

Shortly after the post went up, fans of the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer flocked to the comments section to extend their well wishes and congratulations to the couple. “Happy Autumn to you & FIREROSE Billy Ray! I love the picture! You & FIREROSE look so amazing together! Love you both,” one fan wrote, while another commented, “Nice engagement ring congrats.”

Neither Cyrus nor Firerose have publicly commented on the engagement rumors. A rep for the country singer has not yet responded to Billboard‘s request for comment.

Fans began speculating about a romance between the country singer and Firerose in August, when she posted a picture of herself with Cyrus to wish him a happy birthday. “The world is a better place with you in it. Happy Birthday Billy,” she captioned the image with a red heart emoji.

Cyrus’ estranged wife, Tish Cyrus, filed for divorce in April, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their split; it marks the third time the couple has sought to dissolve their marriage The Hannah Montana actor was the first to file for divorce in 2010, but later withdrew his petition five months later because he “wanted to put my family back together.”

The now-estranged spouses both filed to end their marriage three years later in June 2013, but called it off less than two months later after attending couples therapy. “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together,” they said in a joint statement at the time.

See Cyrus’ Instagram post below.