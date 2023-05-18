Billy Porter, Charlie Puth & More Join Global Citizen as Ambassadors

Global Citizen — the international advocacy organization with a long history of teaming with artists such as Mariah Carey, Metallica, Usher and other music industry power players — announced the addition of five new ambassadors on Thursday (May 18).

Bill Nye (yes, the Science Guy), EGT winner Billy Porter, hitmaking singer-songwriter Charlie Puth, actress Connie Britton (Friday Night Lights, Nashville, The White Lotus) and actress Danai Gurira (The Walking Dead, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever) are joining longtime ambassadors John Legend, Usher, Hugh Jackman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and more in the fight to end extreme poverty.

“I’ve enjoyed working with Global Citizen over the years, and I’m honored to be one of their new ambassadors,” said Puth. “I love playing music for my fans and now we get to work together to change the world – I couldn’t be more excited. We must take action to end extreme poverty and protect our planet.”

Britton echoed his sentiments. “For years Global Citizen has been at the forefront of some of the most important and life changing advocacy and so, along with my fellow ambassadors, I hope to help inspire people around the globe to join us in taking action to eradicate poverty and protect our planet for future generations,” she said.

Last September, Global Citizen held two simultaneous star-studded concerts in New York City’s Central Park and Accra, Ghana’s Black Star Square. The organization began holding global concerts in 2012 to mobilize people and pressure world leaders to take decisive action in the fight against extreme poverty; since then, the organization also rallied to fight COVID-19 during the pandemic and continues to focus on climate change, noting that science-based research overwhelmingly predicts that climate change will hit the world’s poorest people the hardest.

“The most pressing issues facing our planet – like climate change, equity for girls and women and the global food crisis – require drastic action and immediate change,” said Katie Hill, svp of music, entertainment and artist relations at Global Citizen. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with these ambassadors to grow our community of global citizens, drive action and impact and show people around the world how taking action can make a difference.”

Global Citizen’s latest campaign, Power Our Planet: Act Today. Save Tomorrow, aims to galvanize people around the world to take action and call on world leaders to demand global financial reform to help developing countries combat climate change and extreme poverty.