Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks Duet on ‘Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around,’ ‘And So It Goes’ at Stadium Tour Opener: Watch

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks joined forces for a pair of songs during their co-headlining stadium tour opener at SoFi Stadium near Los Angeles on Friday (March 10).

The first duet between the iconic musicians arrived during Nicks’ set when the Piano Man took on Tom Petty‘s vocal part on the Billboard Hot 100 hit song “Stop Draggin’ My Heart Around.” The pair reunited again during a performance of Joel’s ballad “And So It Goes.” Watch the team-ups here and here.

Elsewhere during the concert, dubbed Two Icons – One Night Only, Nicks delighted audience members with her first performance of “Fall From Grace” in more than a decade, Rolling Stone reports. She also delivered a rendition of Fleetwood Mac‘s “Sara,” marking her first solo performance of the track since 2008.

Nicks also paid tribute to her late Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie with an emotional delivery of the band’s “Landslide.” McVie died in November 2022 following a short illness. Watch Nicks’ heartfelt performance here.

“I have to imagine she’s still here,” a teary-eyed Nicks told the crowd. “It’s all I can do.”

Joel and Nicks’ co-headlining stadium tour continues on April 8 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. From there, the pair will visit Nashville (May 19); Philadelphia (June 16); Columbus, Ohio (Aug. 5); Kansas City, Mo. (Aug. 19); Foxborough, Mass. (Sept. 23); Baltimore (Oct. 7); and Minneapolis (Nov. 10).