Billy Joel & Stevie Nicks to Co-Headline 2023 Stadium Concerts

Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks are hitting the road next year for a very special concert series. On Wednesday (Nov. 2), the Piano Man took to Instagram to share that he and the Fleetwood Mac singer will be joining forces for a “one night only” event that turned out will be a little more than a single evening.

“Two Icons – One Night Only, Billy Joel & @stevienicks, live at @attstadium on Saturday, April 8! Tickets go on-sale Friday, Nov. 11 at 10AM local time,” the “Uptown Girl” singer shared, along with a poster for the event to be held in Arlington.

Joel rolled out two more dates on his page on Thursday, revealing that Los Angeles and Nashville will also be getting concert dates on March 10 and May 19, respectively. Per Joel’s posts, tickets for the events will go on sale on Friday, Nov. 11, through Live Nation.

The “Rhiannon” singer also shared the news on Instagram Wednesday. “Excited to hit the road with the amazing @billyjoel in 2023,” she captioned her post. But, she also teased, potentially hinting at additional shows: “More soon!”

Fans in Joel’s posts expressed their excitement at his and Nicks’ joint venture, and begged for their cities to be added to the list, with one commenting, “ok now do this but in new york.” Requests from Pennsylvania, Illinois, Indiana and Mexico also rounded out the list.

See Billy Joel and Stevie Nicks’ posts below.