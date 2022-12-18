Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Concert Due to Illness

Billy Joel‘s last concert of the year has been canceled, the Piano Man told fans on Sunday (Dec. 18). Joel revealed that he is sick and has been advised to rest his voice.

“I’m disappointed to share that I’m under doctor’s orders for vocal rest due to a viral infection so unfortunately, I must postpone my Monday, December 19th concert at Madison Square Garden to June,” Joel wrote on Twitter and Instagram.

“I’m so sorry to let you know so close to show day, but I was hoping to be closer to a full recovery by now,” he added. “Sadly, that hasn’t happened. I look forward to seeing you in the New Year.”

An additional update from a spokesperson for Joel that was posted on his official website confirms that Monday night’s concert is currently rescheduled for June 2, 2023: “All tickets purchased for the December 19, 2022 concert will be honored on Friday, June 2, 2023 and will not need to be exchanged. Please note, the June 2nd performance is subject to change if it conflicts with a playoff game. For more information, please visit www.msg.com. Joel’s Madison Square Garden franchise run will resume as scheduled on January 13, 2023.”

See Joel’s upcoming list of tour dates here, and his announcement below.