Billy Joel Postpones Madison Square Garden Concert Again Due to ‘COVID-Related Circumstances’

Concert cancellations and postponements continue to pile on as the Omicron variant of COVID-19 spreads, and Billy Joel‘s Madison Square Garden show is no exception. On Wednesday (Jan. 5), the “Piano Man” singer announced via Twitter that his Jan. 14 show at the Garden will now be taking place on Aug. 24, making it the second postponement for the event.

“Nothing is more important to me than the safety and well-being of my band, crew, and the fans; so due to unfortunate COVID-related circumstances, we made the decision to reschedule the January 14th concert at MSG,” Joel wrote, along with a picture with further information regarding the postponement.

“Please be advised that the upcoming Billy Joel concert originally scheduled to take place at Madison Square Garden on Saturday, May 2, 2020 that was postponed to Friday, January 14, 2022 has now been rescheduled to Wednesday, August 24, 2022,” the text in the image read. “Your tickets will be valid for the new rescheduled show date on Wednesday, August 24, 2022 and will not need to be exchanged.”

More information regarding the postponement is available on Joel’s website.

The 72-year-old has a string of shows scheduled in the upcoming weeks: He’s due to perform at Hard Rock Live in Florida on Jan. 28 and will return to Madison Square Garden on Feb. 12 and March 24. In November, Madison Square Garden added an 80th show to Joel’s monthly residency slated for May 14, 2022 (though subject to change in the event of a playoff game conflict). Prior to the new postponement, the show marked Joel’s 126th performance at the Garden.

