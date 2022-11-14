×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Billy Corgan Has Laryngitis, Smashing Pumpkins Cancel Portland Show

"This decision was not made easily," the band said in a statement.

The Smashing Pumpkins
The Smashing Pumpkins Paul Elledge

The Smashing Pumpkins have had to cancel one of its recent shows. In a statement posted to the band’s official Instagram on Sunday (Nov. 13), the rock band revealed that its Portland concert — scheduled to take place at Moda Center that day — was canceled after lead singer Billy Corgan came down with laryngitis.

Explore

See latest videos, charts and news

Billy Corgan

The Smashing Pumpkins

See latest videos, charts and news

“It is with great disappointment that tonight’s show in Portland, OR has been cancelled due to laryngitis. William, Jimmy, James and Jeff are deeply saddened but this decision was not made easily and was far beyond their control,” the statement read. “They look forward to returning to you all next summer. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase.”

Related

Travis Japan

Travis Japan's Debut Single 'JUST DANCE!' Launches at No. 5 on Global Excl. U.S. Chart

A rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

Following the announcement, Corgan gave fans an update about his condition via his personal Instagram account. “At the voice doctor. Lots of love,” he captioned a pictured of himself giving an optimistic thumbs-up, with Portland as his geotag.

The Smashing Pumpkins are on its joint Spirits on Fire tour with Jane’s Addiction. The 32-date trek kicked off on Oct. 2 at American Airlines Center in Dallas, and made stops in Houston, Austin, Tampa, Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Pittsburgh, Toronto, St. Louis, Detroit, Chicago, Denver and Vancouver before its Portland stop.

The bands have four more dates left in the tour starting on Nov. 15, before concluding at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Nov. 19.

See the Pumpkins’ and Corgan’s instagram posts below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad