Billy Corgan Announces Benefit Show for Highland Park Shooting Victims

Billy Corgan is stepping up for his community. The Smashing Pumpkins frontman and his partner Chloe Mendel announced Thursday (July 14) that they are hosting a livestream charity show to benefit the victims of the July 4 Highland Park, Ill., shooting.

Explore See latest videos, charts and news Billy Corgan Smashing Pumpkins See latest videos, charts and news

“About a week ago, we had the horrible tragedy here on July 4 that took so many lives and injured so many people and really have affected us as a community,” the rocker, who has lived in Highland Park for about 20 years, said in an Instagram video. “So what we want to do on the evening of July 27 is we’re going to have a very special charity concert. Jimmy Chamberlin’s going to be part of the concert, other parts of the Pumpkins family.”

“There are so many people here affected by this tragedy,” Corgan concluded. “It’s very close to our hearts and we hope you’ll participate and support as well.”

The show, titled “Together and Together Again,” will take place at the pair’s plant-based tea house Madame Zuzu’s in Highland Park. It will be broadcast live at 8 p.m. CT on the Smashing Pumpkins’ YouTube channel for free, where viewers will be able to make donations. In addition to performances by Corgan and Pumpkins drummer Jimmy Chamberlin, Jazz saxophonist Frank Catalano is scheduled to take part. Additional special guests will be announced, according to Corgan.

All proceeds from the show will benefit the Highland Park Community Foundation, and will also be directed to the organization’s July 4th Highland Park Shooting Response Fund.

Courtesy Photo

Corgan and Mendel live in Highland Park, where they raise their two young children and run Madame Zuzu’s. The tea house is located on Highland Park’s main strip, where a 21-year-old man shot and killed seven people, injury dozens more, during the Independence Day parade.

Watch Corgan and Mendel’s announcement below: