Billie Joe Armstrong Pleads for Return of Stolen Vintage Car That’s Been in His Family for More Than 30 Years

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the 2021 Life Is Beautiful Music & Art Festival on Sept. 18, 2021 in Las Vegas.

Billie Joe Armstrong is asking his fans for help finding his stolen car, which has been in the family for decades.

“My car was STOLEN 1962 Chevy II. This car is near and dear to all our hearts and has been in the GD family for over 30 years,” he shared on Instagram Sunday (Feb. 6). The post featured multiple photos of the classic Chevrolet emblazoned with the word “STOLEN!” in bright red letters over top of it. “Please send any sighting, tips or info to the Costa Mesa police. Incident # 22-002015, 22-002016. Please call 714-754-5280 please re-post, lets all help find this car!!”

The Green Day frontman’s beloved vehicle appears to be a creamy ivory hue and is pictured in multiple snaps outside a ranch-style home with palm trees all around.

Having the car stolen is unfortunately just the latest in Armstrong’s string of bad luck. In December, he was forced to back out of performing in Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve special for NBC after being exposed to COVID-19. (He tested negative at the time, but skipped the solo performance out of an abundance of caution.)

However, Armstrong will reunite with Cyrus — this time with his bandmates — for the 2022 Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest, as the “Wake Me Up When September Ends” rockers and the pop star are both set to headline the double bill on the three-day music festival’s final night on Feb. 12. Halsey, Machine Gun Kelly, Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani, and Mickey Guyton are also slated to perform in the days leading up to Armstrong and Co. taking the stage.

Read Armstong’s plea for his missing car below.