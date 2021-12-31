×
Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong Cancels Miley Cyrus New Year’s Eve Special Performance Over COVID-19 Concerns

Armstrong says he was recently exposed to coronavirus, but has tested negative.

Billie Joe Armstrong has canceled his appearance on Miley Cyrus‘ New Year’s Eve television special on NBC after being exposed to COVID-19 over the holiday.

The Green Day frontman took to his Instagram Story on on Thursday (Dec. 30) to share news that he will not be traveling to Miami for Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party, which is being hosted by the pop star and Pete Davidson.

“After the holiday I found out I was exposed to COVID. I’ve tested negative, but I have made the decision not to travel to Miami for New Year’s Eve Party out of caution,” Armstrong wrote. “Happy New Year and hope everyone stays safe!”

Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party will be broadcast live from Miami on Friday (Dec. 31) from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET on NBC. Viewers will also be able to livestream the festivities on Peacock, the network’s streaming service.

Other artists scheduled to appear include Brandi CarlileSaweetieAnittaJack Harlow24kGoldn, Kitty Ca$h and Cyrus’ sister Noah Cyrus. The network also promised “more surprises to come” in the lead-up to the NYE party, which is being executive produced by Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels.

