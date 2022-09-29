Billie Eilish Shares Why Her Upcoming Concert Livestream Is ‘Important’ to Her: ‘Touring Is an Extension of Me as an Artist’

Billie Eilish is celebrating the end of her Happier Than Ever world tour with a special stream of one of her shows on Friday (Sept. 30) on Apple Music, and the Grammy-winning superstar sat down with Zane Lowe to share why she decided to share her show with her online fans.

“A lot of people didn’t get to see the show just because that’s how it works, and I’m so excited to give that to people,” she explained in a clip shared exclusively with Billboard. “The shows that I didn’t get to see when I was younger, either couldn’t afford them or just didn’t get a chance, the idea that I would’ve been able to go and watch them professionally shot in a theater would’ve been my absolute dream.”

Eilish added, “My show is such an important part of me. My live show, to me, is one of the most important parts of me as an artist, and the idea that there are people that know me as an artist and don’t know me live, freaks me out. But for me, my show and my just touring is… an extension of me as an artist. I kind of wish I was known mainly for my show in a way and not like, ‘Oh, this show is amazing.’ Just performing is the thing that I have wanted to do more than anything else in my life and that’s the thing that I give the most with, I feel. It’s so important to me and I want people to have that.”

Eilish’s upcoming Apple Music concert, which will air here at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT on Friday, was filmed during one of her five stops at London’s famed O2 Arena earlier this summer on the tour’s European leg. Coinciding with the livestream, she’ll also be closing out the trek with one final show at RAC Arena in Perth, Australia.

Lowe’s interview with Billie Eilish airs in full on Friday morning (Sept. 30) at 10 a.m. PT on Apple Music 1 here.