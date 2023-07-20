Billie Eilish Takes a Stroll Down Memory Lane in ‘What Was I Made For’ Behind-the-Scenes Video

In the newly released video for Billie Eilish’s offering to the Barbie film soundtrack, the introspective “What Was I Made For,” the 21-year-old star is seen dressed as a vintage Barbie as she looks through a toy-sized closet filled with miniature versions of outfits she has worn throughout her career.

The singer dropped a behind-the-scenes look at the clip on Wednesday (July 19), explaining the concept behind the music video. “It’s supposed to be like vintage Barbie. I really wanted it to feel like how the old Barbies looked,” she is heard saying in the clip. “It was like… [laughs] it was so goofy to type in ‘Billie Eilish iconic outfits,’ it was such a weird thing to type. But it was hard, though, there’s so many we wanted to put in, but we could only do a certain amount. Knew we wanted some of them as the main looks on hangers, and then some to be loose. There’s like 18 of them.”

She then looks through outfits that she’s worn in various music videos including “Bored,” “When the Party’s Over,” “Bellyache” and “Bad Guy.” She also showed off looks from Saturday Night Live, the American Music Awards, the Oscars, the Grammys and many more.

Watch the full behind-the-scenes of Billie Eilish’s “What Was I Made For” music video below.