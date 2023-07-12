Billie Eilish Looks Just Like Barbie in ‘What Was I Made For’ Teaser

Billie meets Barbie! Billie Eilish is just a day away from unveiling her contribution to the Barbie film soundtrack, and on Wednesday (July 12), she gave a brief look into “What Was I Made For” and its accompanying music video.

In the 15-second teaser posted to Instagram, the 21-year-old superstar is seen dressed as the iconic doll, wearing a yellow dress with her hair up in a ponytail. She pulls a Barbie chest close to her, and opens it as she sings the lyrics, “I used to float,” over a piano melody.

“What Was I Made For” is slated for a July 13 release and features contributions from Eilish’s Grammy-winning older brother, FINNEAS. The duo previously won an Oscar for best original song in 2022 for co-writing the title song from the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning songwriter and Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack is set to feature songs from some of contemporary pop’s biggest and brightest stars, such as Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim and Ava Max. A slew of singles have already been released from the soundtrack, including two that have reached the Billboard Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (No. 31) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and AQUA’s “Barbie World” (No. 7).

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.