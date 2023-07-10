Billie Eilish Teases ‘What Was I Made For’ in ‘Barbie’ Film Promo

Billie Eilish revealed just days ago that she’s joined the star-studded list of artists contributing to the Barbie soundtrack, and the 21-year-old superstar teased her emotionally driven track in a short teaser clip posted to Instagram on Monday (July 10).

In the 30-second promotional video, a voice is heard telling Barbie, played by Margot Robbie, to “take my hand, close your eyes, now, feel.” A soft, melancholy piano melody plays in the background before Eilish is heard singing the title of the track, “What Was I Made For.”

“absolutely over the MOOOOON excited for you to see this,” she captioned the post. See the clip here.

“What Was I Made For” is slated for a July 13 release and features contributions from Eilish’s Grammy-winning older brother, FINNEAS. The duo previously won an Oscar for best original song in 2022 for co-writing the title song from the James Bond film No Time to Die.

Executive produced by Academy Award-winning songwriter and Grammy-winning producer Mark Ronson, the Barbie soundtrack is set to feature songs from some of contemporary pop’s biggest and brightest stars, such as Lizzo, Fifty Fifty, Kali, Gayle, Khalid, Haim and Ava Max. A slew of singles have already been released from the soundtrack, including two that have reached the Billboard Hot 100: Dua Lipa’s “Dance the Night” (No. 31) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice and AQUA’s “Barbie World” (No. 7).

Barbie hits theaters on July 21.