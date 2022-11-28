×
×
Skip to main content
Español Sign Up
Account
Account

Billie Eilish Dishes on New Music & Boyfriend Jesse Rutherford in 6th Annual ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview

The singer also answered an impromptu round of fan questions via Instagram.

Billie Eilish Vanity Fair
Billie Eilish during an interview with Vanity Fair. Courtesy of Vanity Fair

Another year has come and gone, but Billie Eilish is still answering the same questions. For the sixth year in a row, the pop sensation sat down for her annual interview with Vanity Fair.

This year, the black-haired 20-year-old superstar said her biggest accomplishments were that she “finally got to tour again,” including dual headlining sets at Coachella 2022 and Glastonbury, the completion of Happier Than Ever, The World Tour and, oh, you know, winning an Academy Award for her James Bond theme song “No Time to Die.”

“The most important thing to me now is being in touch with myself…and how I am actually, really feeling,” Eilish said after taking a beat to reflect. “And listening to my gut. Trusting my gut. My family being good and healthy and happy, and my relationship being really solid with them. That’s what’s important to me.”

Related

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish Does the Same ‘Vanity Fair’ Interview for a Fifth Year in a Row: Watch

When the topic of her older brother FINNEAS came up, the “TV” singer teased quite a major revelation, admitting, “We see each other all the time, and also now, we’re starting to make music again. We just started the process of making an album, which is really exciting…I’m hanging out with my brother a lot. He’s my buddy!”

In a bit of a twist, Eilish also turned part of the interview over to her fans via Instagram, answering questions about her least favorite song in her discography (2017’s “Watch”) and how many songs she’s working on (“one, currently”).

Thanks to one of the annual questions being about whether she has a boyfriend, the star also spilled a bit of tea about her relationship with The Neighbourhood’s Jesse Rutherford. “Yeah, I do,” she said with a shy grin. “And it’s really cool and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it.

“I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f—ing f—er alive,” Eilish continued to gush about the frontman, “but pulled his ass. Are we kidding me? Can we just [claps] round of applause for me? Thank you! Jesse Rutherford, everyone.”

Watch more of Eilish’s sixth annual Vanity Fair interview below.

Want to know what everyone in the music business is talking about?

Get in the know on

Icon Link PMC Logo

Billboard is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Billboard Media, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad