Billie Eilish Pauses Concert to Give Fan an Inhaler

Billie Eilish performs onstage during her Happier Than Ever tour opener at Smoothie King Center on Feb. 03, 2022, in New Orleans.

Billie Eilish briefly stopped her show this weekend to help a fan in the crowd who needed an inhaler, according to concert footage captured by fans.

In a video clip that surfaced on social media, the singer, currently on the road for Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, is seen putting safety first as she looks out into the audience with concern. “You need an inhaler?” she asks before addressing her stage crew. “Do we have an inhaler? Can we just grab one?”

“It’s OK, we got one,” Eilish says, pointing to a concert attendee. “Give her some time. Don’t crowd.”

Explore Explore Billie Eilish See latest videos, charts and news See latest videos, charts and news

“I wait for people to be OK until I keep going,” she noted in another short video from the show obtained by TMZ, who reports that the moment was from Saturday night’s (Feb. 5) performance at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

In another fan clip, as fans cheer her on, Eilish is seen blowing a kiss and asking, “You need to come out or are you OK? Are you sure?” before mouthing “I love you.”

The tour just kicked off last week, on Feb. 3, in New Orleans before heading to Atlanta. Eilish next performs in in Charlotte, North Carolina, on Sunday night. See more about her tour dates here.

Happier Than Ever, The World Tour requires ticket holders to provide proof of full COVID-19 vaccination or proof of a negative COVID-19 diagnostic test within 48 hours prior to entry, in addition to wearing a mask, in an effort to keep fans, Eilish and her band, and the tour crew healthy.

Watch the videos of Eilish helping a fan from the stage below.