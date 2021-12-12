From Dancing TikTok Nurse to Club-Ready Mrs. Claus, Here Are Billie Eilish’s Best Moments While Hosting ‘SNL’: Watch

Billie Eilish showed off her music and comedy chops while impressively serving as host and musical guest during Saturday Night Live on Dec. 11.

The 19-year-old superstar singer, who turns 20 on Dec. 18, opened the NBC comedy series by coming out in a candy cane-colored puffy white dress and joking about her taste in fashion and her numerous hairstyle changes.

“That is why I decided to dress as Mrs. Claus going to the club,” Eilish cheerily said in her monologue. “But actually, no, I am only wearing this because after the show I’ve got to go get married in an anime.”

Later, the singer appeared in numerous hilarious skits, ranging from a pre-recorded clip in which she portrayed a twerking nurse on TikTok to a Christmas-themed musical number where she croons about awkwardly meeting Santa Claus. Miley Cyrus also made a surprise cameo during a sketch poking fun at holiday cards.

Between her comical sketches, Eilish passionately performed two songs from her latest album, Happier Than Ever. Accompanied by her brother and hitmaker-in-crime Finneas, she began with a raucous delivery of set’s title track, followed by a moody rendition of the album closer “Male Fantasy.”

This marked Eilish’s second time performance on SNL. She made her debut on the late-night program in 2019, defying gravity with her “Bad Guy” performance in a rotating set and performing “I Love You” alongside Finneas.

Eilish is coming off the late summer release of her second studio album, Happier Than Ever, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The release garnered her multiple nominations at the upcoming 2022 Grammys, including record and song of the year.

