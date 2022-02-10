Billie Eilish Says She Was ‘Just Helping a Fan’ After Kanye West Asked Her to Apologize for Alleged Travis Scott Diss

Billie Eilish has responded to Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) after the rapper asked his fellow Coachella headliner to apologize for allegedly taking a dig at Travis Scott at one of her recent Happier Than Ever, The World Tour shows.

Earlier in the day on Thursday (Feb. 10), the rapper shared a RapSeaTV headline about Eilish temporarily pausing one of her concerts to get a fan an inhaler. “I wait for the people to be OK before I keep going,” she said, according to footage from the concert. The headline Ye posted alleged the singer “dissed Travis Scott,” referring to the tragedy at his Astroworld Festival in November that left 10 fans dead and many more injured.

“Come on Billie we love you,” Ye wrote in all-caps in the caption. “Please apologize to Trav and to the families of the people who lost their lives. No one intended this to happen. Trav didn’t have any idea of what was happening when he was on stage and was very hurt by what happened, and yes Trav will be with me at Coachella but now I need Billie to apologize before I perform.”

Eilish shared her response in the comment section, writing, “Literally never said a thing about Travis. Was just helping a fan.”

See her comment under Ye’s post here.

In January, Billboard confirmed that Ye, Eilish and Harry Styles will headline Coachella 2022. Scott — who was originally slated to headline Coachella in 2020 alongside Frank Ocean and Rage Against the Machine before COVID-19 canceled the festival — was removed from the lineup for the 2022 edition.