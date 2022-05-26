Billie Eilish Remembers Her Daytime TV Debut on ‘Ellen’: ‘It Was Insane’

Billie Eilish at the 94th Academy Awards held at Dolby Theatre at the Hollywood & Highland Center on March 27th, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Back in 2018, a then-16-year-old Billie Eilish made her daytime television debut on Ellen, where she performed “You Should See Me in a Crown.”

Four years later, on Thursday (May 26), Eilish joined Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show one last time for the series’ final episode. “I was so scared. You started this show the year after I was born,” the Grammy winner told DeGeneres of her first time on the show.

“This was in my house constantly, every day,” she continued. “Really! I would walk into the kitchen and my mom would be watching you.”

When the beloved host asked Eilish how she’s been doing lately, the 20-year-old superstar basked in her recent accomplishments. “I’m so great. I’m just having the time of my life,” she explained. “It’s been so much fun. The world is coming back, I’m doing shows and it’s so good. I was just thinking, the first time sitting here which was one of the first times I’d ever been on television and it was with you and it was insane. I remember sitting here smiling and my chin was [shaking motion]. I’m feeling a little like that right now.”

As for new music, Eilish said she’s “just now starting to think of the next [album],” but she’s “so happy and in awe of the world right now. I’m in a grateful spot. Tour has been so good.”

Watch the full conversation unfold below.