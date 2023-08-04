Billie Eilish Debuts New Red Hair at Lollapalooza: ‘Remember Me?’

Black, neon green, blonde and now, red. Is there any hair color Billie Eilish can’t pull off? The “Happier Than Ever” singer took to Instagram Thursday (Aug. 3), to show off her latest new style, and also debuted the new hue during her headlining set at Lollapalooza the same day.

“Remember me?” she captioned the picture on Instagram. In the post, Eilish pairs her new bright red roots with black tresses, while she sports a Chicago Bulls basketball jersey and layers of silver chains, the same outfit she wore on stage. The jersey is a fitting choice, considering her set at the Windy City music festival.

The crimson roots also coincide with one of the colorways for Eilish’s upcoming Nike collaboration. Her new Nike sneaker incorporates the white/university red color combination famously worn by Michael Jordan at the iconic Bulls-Knicks game on Jan. 29, 1988.

Ever the hair chameleon, fans have seen Eilish in a variety of styles recently. At the world premiere of Barbie, the Grammy-winner sported jet black tresses, and in the music video for “What Was I Made For?” — her hit ballad from the Mark Ronson-produced Barbie soundtrack — the singer opted for an old-school blonde look reminiscent of the original Barbie doll.

While it has been two years since the “Everything I Wanted” singer released a studio album — 2021’s Billboard 200-topping Happier Than Ever — she has remained musically active. Early this year, she appeared as an uncredited guest vocalist on Labrinth’s “Never Felt So Alone,” which peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100. She also uploaded her five-year-old cover of Drake’s “Hotline Bling” to digital download and streaming platforms in May. “What Was I Made For,” her first original solo song of the year, has since peaked at No. 18 on the Hot 100 — one of the best-performing songs from the Barbie soundtrack so far.