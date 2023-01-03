×
Billie Eilish Recreates ‘The Office’ Party Planning Committee Scene With Jenna Fischer & Angela Kinsey

The 21-year-old takes on the role of Phyllis for the season one scene.

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Disney's "Turning Red" at El Capitan Theatre on March 01, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. Rich Fury/GI

Billie Eilish has proved once more that she’s the ultimate The Office fan.

The 21-year-old superstar joined the latest episode of Earwolf’s Office Ladies podcast, in which she recreated “the first-ever party planning committee” scene from season one of the show with the podcast’s co-hosts and Office stars Angela Kinsey and Jenna Fischer.

“Oh yeah, I know this scene quite well,” Eilish shared in the clip initially shared by People, which is no surprise, as the star has often claimed that she’s watched the entire series numerous times. She then channels the show’s character Phyllis, diving into the scene and floating the idea of streamers for the fictional party. “But that’s dumb, everybody has streamers, never mind,” Eilish says as Phyllis.

Fischer then revives her role as receptionist Pam Beesley, agreeing that they should have green streamers. Kinsey then jumps in as her character Angela Martin, delivering the iconic deadpan line, “I think green is kind of whorish.”

The trio then cheer for their flawless execution of the scene, and Fischer tells Eilish, “You’re officially in the PPC [party planning committee]!”

Back in 2019, Eilish took part in Billboard‘s “Quizzed” segment with Rainn Wilson, who portrayed Dwight Schrute on the iconic series, and participated in some Office-related trivia. Overall, Eilish did a stellar job, earning herself a special handmade reward that viewers will recognize from the “Office Olympics” episode of the show. “This will go well with your goth bling,” Wilson tells her as he gifts her the yogurt lid medal.

Revisit the moment below.

