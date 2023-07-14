×
Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Jung Kook x Latto & More: What’s Your Favorite New Music Release of the Week? Vote!

Plus, fresh drops from Lil Tjay, Karol G, Coco Jones x Justin Timberlake and Troye Sivan.

Billie Eilish 'What Was I Made For?' Jack Bridgland

Billie Eilish released an emotional song for the Barbie soundtrack, Post Malone returned with another single from his self-titled album and BTS’ Jung Kook made a solo splash alongside Latto for this week’s new music Friday.

Billie Eilish

Friday Music Guide: New Music From Billie Eilish, Post Malone, Jung Kook & Latto and More

Eilish goes melancholic for her new song “What Was I Made For?” for Greta Gerwig’s upcoming blockbuster movie. The 23-year-old ponders her identity and reason for existence, much like Margot Robbie’s Barbie does in the movie. (“Takin’ a drive, I was an ideal/ Looked so alive, turns out I’m not real/ Just somethin’ you paid for/ What was I made for?”) Should the track come up during the film, it’s bound to get dolls everywhere a little teary eyed.

Malone continues to roll out the singles for his upcoming LP Austin, the latest offering being “Overdrive.” The track, which receives the dynamic addition of a 14-piece string orchestra, highlights the loneliness he feels while hoping he can revive a relationship past its prime.

Jung Kook was not talking about the seven members of BTS in new track “Seven” — instead, the vocalist was referring to the seven days a week he’ll be loving (or “f–kin’,” depending on which version you play) the object of his affections. Latto slots in nicely into the retro-leaning track with her own cheeky flirtations based around the calendar.

Lil Tjay, Karol G, Coco Jones with Justin Timberlake, and Troye Sivan also return with new tunes this week. With so many to choose from, we want to know: Which release is your favorite? Vote in our poll below.

