Watch Billie Eilish Perform ‘Therefore I Am’ and ‘I Didn’t Change My Number’ Live in Concert

Missed your chance to see Billie Eilish live on tour? Apple Music is about to make you happier than ever. To celebrate the conclusion of her Happier Than Ever, The World Tour, the 20-year-old pop star teamed up with the streaming platform to film her full concerts at London’s O2 Arena, from which two songs — “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “Therefore I Am” — are now available to watch on YouTube.

And while only the two songs are available for all to see right now, Eilish’s full concert — filmed back in June at one of the singer’s six O2 Arena shows this summer — was streamed exclusively on Apple Music Friday (Sept. 30), the same day the Happier Than Ever world tour wrapped. “Out tonight!! filming one of the shows from this tour was sooo special to me,” Eilish wrote on Instagram at the time.

“This has been my favorite show i’ve ever put on,” she continued. “I’m so excited & grateful we get to bring it to everyone who wasn’t able to see it in person.”

The seven-time Grammy winner’s world tour kicked off in New Orleans in early February, and saw Eilish traveling across North America, Europe, Asia and Australia over the course of eight months before concluding in Perth at the RAC Arena. Happier Than Ever, The World Tour followed the July 2021 release of the “Bad Guy” signer’s second studio album Happier Than Ever, which spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and has remained on the chart for 60 weeks and counting.

Watch Billie Eilish perform “I Didn’t Change My Number” and “Therefore I Am” live at the O2 Arena for Apple Music below: