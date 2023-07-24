Billie Eilish Mourns Beloved Dog Pepper: ‘I Will See You Again Someday Sweet Girl’

Billie Eilish is mourning the loss of her best friend. On Sunday (July 23), the “What Was I Made For?” singer shared that her family dog, Pepper, died recently.

“Pepper. My life long best friend. I will see you again someday sweet girl,” Eilish wrote, captioning a series of childhood photos of her with family spending time with Pepper throughout the years, as well as a recent photo of her crying with the beloved dog on her last day. “You made it 15 years you f–king beast. :’) I love you. Rest easy mama, i’ll miss you forever. This is a really hard day.”

Eilish also posted more childhood photos that featured Pepper throughout the years and called her dog “a girl’s best friend,” and wrote additional goodbyes. “Goodbye my angel. I’ll see you soon,” she captioned some of the images.

Friends of the pop star extended their well wishes in the comments. Lauren Jauregui wrote, “sending you lots of love.” Gracie Abrams said, “Love you so much bil im so so sorry,” while Demi Lovato also added “I’m so sorry” with a sullen face emoji.

Eilish’s brother, Finneas O’Connor, also wrote a message regarding Pepper’s death on Instagram Stories. “Sweet Pepper. Our dog has, at the ripe old age of 15, transcended her mortal form,” he wrote, sharing his sister’s post to his feed. “A good, good dog who gave our family so much love and was loved by us all in equal measure.”

See Eilish’s post below, as well as her and Finneas’ Instagram Stories here and here before they disappear.